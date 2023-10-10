EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock Holdings Lifted by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,618 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $9,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of EOG Resources by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,998 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $7,565,000 after purchasing an additional 10,154 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 41.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC now owns 4,659 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,376 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 7,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,478 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,319,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 351,270 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $45,496,000 after purchasing an additional 126,454 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EOG shares. TD Securities upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. UBS Group upped their price objective on EOG Resources from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on EOG Resources from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.04.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

EOG stock opened at $127.24 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $128.73 and its 200-day moving average is $120.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $74.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.55. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.52 and a twelve month high of $150.88.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy exploration company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 33.58%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is presently 22.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EOG Resources news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 4,551 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.76, for a total transaction of $595,088.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 145,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,994,066.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

