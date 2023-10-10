LGT Group Foundation Acquires 45,210 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

LGT Group Foundation boosted its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 150,935 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,210 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,067,317 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $922,721,000 after purchasing an additional 7,399,467 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,370,000. Canoe Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $115,913,000. Ruffer LLP lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 847.6% in the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 2,418,520 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $123,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,300 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,758,182 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $548,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,770,471 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AEM has been the topic of a number of research reports. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.83.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEM opened at $46.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.02, a P/E/G ratio of 20.28 and a beta of 0.85. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $39.24 and a twelve month high of $61.15. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.24.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 40.06% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 31.13%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

