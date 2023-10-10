LGT Group Foundation Has $7.89 Million Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,692 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $7,894,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.2% in the first quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 2,379 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.2% in the first quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 8,310 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $865,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 11.3% in the first quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 985 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the first quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

SBUX opened at $92.68 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $96.39 and its 200-day moving average is $100.51. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $82.43 and a 1-year high of $115.48. The company has a market cap of $106.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks Increases Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The coffee company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.05. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.81% and a negative return on equity of 44.46%. The business had revenue of $9.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Starbucks from $127.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $104.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.19.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

