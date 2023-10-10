LGT Group Foundation Sells 274 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

LGT Group Foundation reduced its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,410 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $11,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Veeva Systems by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 1,038 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Veeva Systems by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems Price Performance

VEEV stock opened at $213.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a PE ratio of 64.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.91. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.02 and a 1 year high of $225.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $202.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $590.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $582.28 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.89% and a net margin of 24.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total transaction of $998,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.66, for a total value of $998,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,735 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,930.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Sekhri sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.85, for a total value of $562,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,484 shares in the company, valued at $3,256,727.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,631 shares of company stock worth $5,625,241 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VEEV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $180.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Veeva Systems from $210.00 to $236.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $216.74.

Veeva Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

