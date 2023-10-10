NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation cut its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 133,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 415 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 97,599.1% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,317,196,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,735,968,000 after buying an additional 1,315,848,115 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,233,291 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,708,599,000 after acquiring an additional 749,254 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,774,845,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 66,613.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,263,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,530,055,000 after purchasing an additional 30,218,452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,626,941 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,538,947,000 after purchasing an additional 315,356 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.54.

NextEra Energy Stock Down 1.8 %

NEE stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $65.25 and a 200-day moving average of $71.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.53. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $7.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 30.05%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 30th were issued a $0.4675 dividend. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $67.95 per share, for a total transaction of $679,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,019,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, for a total transaction of $271,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $542,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kirk S. Hachigian acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $67.95 per share, with a total value of $679,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,019,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

