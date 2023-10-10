LGT Group Foundation Has $12.56 Million Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

LGT Group Foundation trimmed its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,208 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,974 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Generac were worth $12,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Generac by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in Generac by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.23, for a total transaction of $30,057.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,937,867.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.24, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 597,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,693,965.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,199,468. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Generac stock opened at $103.44 on Tuesday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $86.29 and a 52 week high of $157.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $112.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $117.93. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of 42.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.29.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.51 million. Generac had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 4.64%. Generac’s revenue was down 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Generac from $169.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Generac from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Generac from $154.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.74.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

