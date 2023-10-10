Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 114,686 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation owned about 0.07% of Skyworks Solutions worth $12,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,415 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,388,000 after buying an additional 3,654 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,382,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,328 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 1st quarter worth approximately $429,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 7,249 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $966,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SWKS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $107.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $93.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Skyworks Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.73.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of SWKS opened at $98.22 on Tuesday. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.16 and a 52-week high of $123.69. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 23.89% and a net margin of 20.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.91%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.38, for a total transaction of $94,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,695,985.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 13,211 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.08, for a total value of $1,375,000.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,468,363.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,962 shares of company stock valued at $6,225,401. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, clocks and timings, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

Further Reading

