Pallas Capital Advisors LLC Has $781,000 Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,331 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,508 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 103,758.7% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 355,848,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,520,259,000 after purchasing an additional 355,506,297 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,810,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,006,000 after buying an additional 105,707 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,389,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,284,000 after buying an additional 30,231 shares during the period. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 2,281,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,187,000 after purchasing an additional 67,928 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,123,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,026,000 after purchasing an additional 83,983 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of SDY stock opened at $114.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.32 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $120.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.70. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $110.55 and a 12 month high of $132.50.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

