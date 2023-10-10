Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 564 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Prologis were worth $8,811,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Prologis in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, September 13th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Prologis from $152.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.16.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $109.46 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $101.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.99. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $98.03 and a fifty-two week high of $136.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company’s 50-day moving average is $119.71 and its 200 day moving average is $121.99.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. Prologis had a net margin of 42.52% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 95.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.58%.

In related news, Director George L. Fotiades sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.98, for a total value of $1,327,949.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At June 30, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (114 million square meters) in 19 countries.

