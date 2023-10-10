Cronos (CRO) 1-Day Volume Hits $8.04 Million

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. Over the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. Cronos has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion and $8.04 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cronos token can currently be purchased for about $0.0491 or 0.00000179 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.74 or 0.00035556 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00025168 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00010744 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003802 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0953 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00002147 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0321 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003267 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000756 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,263,013,692 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,263,013,692 tokens. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. Cronos’ official website is www.crypto.com/en/chain. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cryptocom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cronos Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cronos using one of the exchanges listed above.

