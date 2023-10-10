Anyswap Price Tops $1.53 on Exchanges (ANY)

Anyswap (ANY) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 10th. One Anyswap token can now be bought for about $1.53 or 0.00005578 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Anyswap has traded down 9.2% against the US dollar. Anyswap has a market cap of $28.49 million and $40.88 worth of Anyswap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Anyswap alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000817 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Anyswap Profile

Anyswap’s genesis date was July 20th, 2020. Anyswap’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,639,320 tokens. The official website for Anyswap is anyswap.exchange/dashboard. The official message board for Anyswap is medium.com/@anyswap. Anyswap’s official Twitter account is @anyswapnetwork.

Anyswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Anyswap (ANY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Anyswap has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Anyswap is 1.52624021 USD and is down -4.63 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $10.02 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://anyswap.exchange/dashboard.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anyswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anyswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anyswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Anyswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Anyswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.