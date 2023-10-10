STP Price Tops $0.0603 on Major Exchanges (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 10th. Over the last seven days, STP has traded up 6% against the US dollar. STP has a total market cap of $117.15 million and $24.13 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One STP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0603 or 0.00000220 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get STP alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00007278 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.71 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00015533 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013286 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27,450.76 or 1.00165144 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002315 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000069 BTC.

STP Profile

STPT is a token. Its launch date was June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_networks. The official website for STP is stp.network.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.06139649 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $29,944,137.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for STP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for STP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.