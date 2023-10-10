ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI) Shares Sold by Bell Bank

Bell Bank reduced its position in ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:ZI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,264 shares during the quarter. Bell Bank’s holdings in ZoomInfo Technologies were worth $455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in ZoomInfo Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $321,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,540,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,059,000 after buying an additional 13,880 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,002,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 499.7% in the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 30,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 25,399 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of ZoomInfo Technologies by 96,426.9% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 89,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,218,000 after buying an additional 89,677 shares during the period. 89.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZoomInfo Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of ZI stock opened at $16.93 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.94. ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.53 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 56.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZoomInfo Technologies ( NASDAQ:ZI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. ZoomInfo Technologies had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $308.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.33 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ZoomInfo Technologies Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Bank of America decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on ZoomInfo Technologies from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ZoomInfo Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.35.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other ZoomInfo Technologies news, CTO Ali Dasdan sold 11,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.27, for a total value of $206,842.79. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 35,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,493.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ZoomInfo Technologies

ZoomInfo Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides go-to-market intelligence and engagement platform for sales and marketing teams in the United States and internationally. The company's cloud-based platform provides information on organizations and professionals to help users identify target customers and decision makers, obtain continually updated predictive lead and company scoring, monitor buying signals and other attributes of target companies, craft messages, engage through automated sales tools, and track progress through the deal cycle.

