Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Sold by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Diageo by 98,968.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,023,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,926 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Diageo by 56.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,384,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,057,000 after acquiring an additional 864,824 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in Diageo in the 1st quarter valued at $89,331,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Diageo by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,725,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,848,000 after acquiring an additional 433,105 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Diageo by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,187,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,830,000 after acquiring an additional 313,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $151.60 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $162.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.25. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $146.60 and a 1 year high of $191.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of $2.5089 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th.

DEO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.08) to GBX 4,000 ($48.96) in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. TD Cowen started coverage on Diageo in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Diageo in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

