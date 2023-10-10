Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MCO. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $258,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 33,691 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,310,000 after purchasing an additional 3,224 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Moody’s by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 116,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,575,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional increased its stake in Moody’s by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 895 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,323,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 592 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.25, for a total transaction of $209,716.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,838 shares in the company, valued at $23,323,111.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.04, for a total value of $100,694.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,084.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,157 shares of company stock worth $9,909,430 over the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MCO stock opened at $318.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $58.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30. Moody’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $230.16 and a fifty-two week high of $363.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $332.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $326.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.07. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.98% and a net margin of 25.81%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.69%.

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $404.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a report on Monday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $330.13.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

