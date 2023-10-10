Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Has $282,000 Stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 105 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $1,239,000. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth about $250,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its holdings in Diageo by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 725,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,862,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Diageo by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 19,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE DEO opened at $151.60 on Tuesday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $146.60 and a fifty-two week high of $191.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.25.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $2.5089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DEO shares. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Diageo in a research report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,720 ($57.77) to GBX 4,440 ($54.35) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Diageo from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,850 ($47.12) to GBX 3,800 ($46.51) in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 2,920 ($35.74) to GBX 2,950 ($36.11) in a research report on Friday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,898.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Diageo

About Diageo

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.