Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 201 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMC. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 471.4% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 91.1% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $193.08 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $148.13 and a 52-week high of $199.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $193.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $183.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.08. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.69% and a net margin of 15.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on MMC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $202.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $182.00 to $197.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.64.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total transaction of $2,493,987.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 20,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,023,707. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Dean Michael Klisura sold 12,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.20, for a total value of $2,493,987.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 20,935 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,707. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Oscar Fanjul sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.90, for a total transaction of $584,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,012 shares in the company, valued at $12,281,038.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, strategic advisory services, and analytics solutions; and insurance program management services.

