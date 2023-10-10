HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in HCA Healthcare by 895.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 157.6% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 42,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,795,000 after acquiring an additional 25,796 shares during the period. Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 506.5% in the 2nd quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 25,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 21,589 shares during the period. Westwood Management Corp IL acquired a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,109,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $248.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $178.32 and a fifty-two week high of $304.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $264.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $273.93. The company has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 9.32% and a negative return on equity of 12,765.76%. The firm had revenue of $15.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.21 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 14th. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 11.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HCA has been the subject of several recent research reports. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.86.

Insider Transactions at HCA Healthcare

In other news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock valued at $2,592,820. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

(Free Report)

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

See Also

