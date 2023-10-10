HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) Shares Acquired by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 888 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,974,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,102,591,000 after buying an additional 934,406 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,812,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,773,000 after purchasing an additional 64,029 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,800,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,948,000 after acquiring an additional 347,177 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 2,602,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,315,000 after acquiring an additional 76,669 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth $547,104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of HCA stock opened at $248.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.26, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.71 billion, a PE ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $178.32 and a 1-year high of $304.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $264.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.93.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $4.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.01. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 12,765.76% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,414 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,780. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 5,204 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.12, for a total transaction of $1,400,500.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,317,811.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey E. Cohen sold 1,500 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $405,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,191,780. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,620 shares of company stock worth $2,592,820 over the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $315.00 price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $325.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $310.86.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

