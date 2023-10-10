Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Acquires 35 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 35 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 6.9% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,356,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 10,339 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in Moody’s by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 193,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,998,000 after purchasing an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Moody’s during the 2nd quarter valued at $378,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MCO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $404.00 target price on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Monday, September 18th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Moody’s in a report on Thursday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Moody’s from $328.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Moody’s from $345.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $330.13.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,669.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 2,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total transaction of $931,718.39. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,910,870.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.93, for a total value of $817,087.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,845,669.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,909,430. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCO opened at $318.37 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $332.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $326.75. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $230.16 and a 1 year high of $363.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 25.81% and a return on equity of 55.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Moody’s Co. will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 39.69%.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

