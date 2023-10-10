Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 64 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 106,932.4% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 532,163,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,670,846,000 after acquiring an additional 531,666,682 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,404,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,024,078,000 after buying an additional 238,249 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 72.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,650,137 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,692,080,000 after buying an additional 5,748,969 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,393,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,848,963,000 after buying an additional 67,674 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 3.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,731,123 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,725,438,000 after buying an additional 299,904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

Analog Devices Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $86.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 29.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were paid a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.60, for a total value of $1,826,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,912,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a report on Monday, September 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $204.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.42.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ADI

Analog Devices Company Profile

(Free Report)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.