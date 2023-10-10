Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 64 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADI. Markel Corp raised its holdings in Analog Devices by 1.4% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,077,821 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,034,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Analog Devices during the first quarter worth about $82,000. United Bank grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 24.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 6,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 34.7% during the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,599 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.5% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 116,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,718 shares during the last quarter. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ADI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Analog Devices in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Analog Devices from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Analog Devices in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Analog Devices from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.42.

Insider Transactions at Analog Devices

In other news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total transaction of $1,976,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Shares of ADI opened at $173.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $179.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $184.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.37 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

