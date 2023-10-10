Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 215 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 108,982.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 30,855,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,183,000 after purchasing an additional 30,826,910 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,488,000 after buying an additional 1,100,000 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 394.6% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 569,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,440,000 after buying an additional 454,688 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,622,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 74.7% during the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 808,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,016,000 after buying an additional 345,600 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWR opened at $68.96 on Tuesday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $60.73 and a 1 year high of $76.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.