Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC Buys 218 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,453.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 233 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 450.0% in the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Cornerstone Management Inc. raised its stake in Lam Research by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Management Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,117 shares in the company, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $627.75, for a total value of $553,675.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,606,446.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 13,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.46, for a total value of $9,869,379.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,000,493.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,159 shares of company stock worth $12,913,253. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Stock Performance

LRCX stock opened at $627.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $658.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $607.37. The company has a market capitalization of $82.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a PEG ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.50. Lam Research Co. has a 1-year low of $299.59 and a 1-year high of $726.53.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The semiconductor company reported $5.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.03 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 57.40% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 26.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 13th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 12th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 24.14%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $620.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $695.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $520.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.25.

Read Our Latest Report on LRCX

Lam Research Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.