The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Stock Position Lifted by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation grew its position in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,117 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 997 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $12,591,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 18,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 69,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after acquiring an additional 13,567 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 378.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 0.6% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 392,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,002,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

EL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $220.00 to $195.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $207.00 to $172.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Estée Lauder Companies

In related news, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jane Lauder sold 12,661 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.75, for a total transaction of $1,933,967.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,800 shares in the company, valued at $8,523,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charlene Barshefsky sold 1,796 shares of Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.93, for a total value of $272,866.28. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,421,020.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.3 %

EL opened at $141.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $50.74 billion, a PE ratio of 51.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $138.14 and a fifty-two week high of $283.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.51 and a 200-day moving average of $189.95.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 18th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 6.32% and a return on equity of 21.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is currently 94.96%.

Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.