Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 90,919 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90,919 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December comprises approximately 1.2% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December were worth $4,055,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 260.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,497,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527,206 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December during the 1st quarter worth $36,021,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 586,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,460,000 after acquiring an additional 17,244 shares during the last quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 584,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,447,000 after acquiring an additional 34,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 565,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,781,000 after acquiring an additional 9,043 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December Price Performance

Shares of BATS:PDEC opened at $32.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $655.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.57.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (PDEC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PDEC was launched on Dec 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – December (BATS:PDEC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - December and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.