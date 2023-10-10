Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 5,365 Shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,365 shares during the period. iShares MBS ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MBS ETF were worth $11,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC lifted its stake in iShares MBS ETF by 17.1% in the second quarter. Tranquilli Financial Advisor LLC now owns 14,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 11,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 139.5% in the 2nd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 540,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,438,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MBS ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 57,697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares MBS ETF during the second quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MBB opened at $88.30 on Tuesday. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.59 and a fifty-two week high of $96.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $90.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a $0.2904 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd.

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

