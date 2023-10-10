LGT Group Foundation Has $9.42 Million Holdings in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG)

LGT Group Foundation grew its stake in Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 255,839 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,383 shares during the period. LGT Group Foundation owned approximately 0.08% of Pure Storage worth $9,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PSTG. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 121.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 21,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $233,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the 1st quarter worth about $596,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 43,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Pure Storage by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,035,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,582,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PSTG opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.50. Pure Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $22.14 and a one year high of $40.50.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 30th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $688.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $681.27 million. Pure Storage had a positive return on equity of 8.97% and a negative net margin of 0.03%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Pure Storage from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Pure Storage from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Pure Storage in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Pure Storage from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.59.

In other news, CAO Mona Chu sold 5,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $207,345.63. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 147,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,665,266.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Pure Storage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

