HBC Financial Services PLLC Makes New $140,000 Investment in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST)

HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BST. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 18,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 1.8% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 23,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:BST opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.61 and its 200 day moving average is $32.77. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust has a 52 week low of $27.45 and a 52 week high of $35.38.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.24%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.69, for a total transaction of $190,140.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,752.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

About BlackRock Science and Technology Trust

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests directly and indirectly through derivative such as options in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the science and technology sector.

