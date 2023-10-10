International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Shares Sold by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation lowered its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,939 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,033 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $11,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10,450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 422 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 418 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on IFF shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $128.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $79.57.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSE IFF opened at $63.72 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $68.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.31. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a one year low of $62.11 and a one year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.24). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 18.34% and a positive return on equity of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Flavors & Fragrances Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 22nd were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 21st. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -37.94%.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

