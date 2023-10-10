Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the period. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 2.3% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,994,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 27,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $487,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 946,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,557,000 after buying an additional 58,729 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DGRO opened at $49.39 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.87. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $43.67 and a 1-year high of $53.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

