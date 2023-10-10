Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $43.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $48.00 to $43.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. HSBC began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research lowered Wells Fargo & Company from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities lifted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

WFC opened at $39.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $145.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.12. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $35.25 and a twelve month high of $48.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $42.07 and a 200-day moving average of $41.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 1.3% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,664,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $174,365,000 after buying an additional 58,249 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 18.2% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 185,306 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,927,000 after buying an additional 28,551 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.1% during the first quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the period. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 13.0% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,076 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 2,888 shares during the period. 72.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

