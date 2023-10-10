iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Holdings Raised by HBC Financial Services PLLC

HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 154,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up 29.7% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC owned about 0.06% of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF worth $41,858,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $246.70 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $218.25 and a 1 year high of $273.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.63 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $257.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $254.36.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

