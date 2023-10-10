HBC Financial Services PLLC Reduces Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HBC Financial Services PLLC trimmed its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Walmart comprises about 0.2% of HBC Financial Services PLLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. HBC Financial Services PLLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co increased its stake in Walmart by 2,414.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 176 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 58.3% in the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 387.8% during the 1st quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 200 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 33.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total value of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,247,700.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.58, for a total transaction of $1,549,202.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,325,851.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.24, for a total transaction of $696,675.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,247,700.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,166 shares of company stock valued at $5,011,557. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Walmart

Walmart Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT opened at $156.25 on Tuesday. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $128.37 and a 12-month high of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.49.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 17th. The retailer reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $161.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.22 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.23% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 EPS for the current year.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.