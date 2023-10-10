HBC Financial Services PLLC Buys New Shares in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI)

HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,044,000 after buying an additional 29,839 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 227,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 9,335 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,022,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 80,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,779,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 11.9% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 54,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust stock opened at $20.00 on Tuesday. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 12 month low of $18.71 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.20.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.121 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 13th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.26%.

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

