Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Bought by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the quarter. Unilever comprises 0.7% of Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in Unilever by 43.5% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,895 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Unilever by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,963 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in Unilever by 40.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 41,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 11,905 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Unilever by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 127,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,788,000 after acquiring an additional 12,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Unilever by 204.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. 9.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Unilever Stock Up 0.9 %

UL stock opened at $48.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.91. Unilever PLC has a one year low of $42.44 and a one year high of $55.99.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

About Unilever

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream segments. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products, which includes the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

