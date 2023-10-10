Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 23,336 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report) by 70.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,675 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.35% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PMAY. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 674.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 935,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,941,000 after acquiring an additional 814,960 shares during the last quarter. Acute Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May in the first quarter worth approximately $23,399,000. Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 2,645.5% during the first quarter. Crown Wealth Group LLC now owns 654,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,868,000 after acquiring an additional 630,847 shares during the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May during the second quarter worth approximately $6,873,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,142,000 after acquiring an additional 228,827 shares during the last quarter.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May stock opened at $29.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.39. The stock has a market cap of $543.67 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.45.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – May (PMAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAY was launched on May 1, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PMAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – May (BATS:PMAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - May and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.