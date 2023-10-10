Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 9.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $1,315,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAS. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Hasbro by 35.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,888,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,814,972 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hasbro by 232.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,634,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,763,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541,129 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in Hasbro by 9.8% during the first quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,836,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,275,000 after acquiring an additional 253,808 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hasbro by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,807,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,675,000 after purchasing an additional 72,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hasbro by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,409,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,384,000 after purchasing an additional 166,917 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HAS opened at $58.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.81. Hasbro, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.75 and a twelve month high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.75, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.09). Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 16.12% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Hasbro's quarterly revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 31st. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -151.35%.

HAS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus upped their price target on shares of Hasbro from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Hasbro from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Hasbro from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Hasbro in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.75.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Products, Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming, and Entertainment segments. The Consumer Products segment engages in the sourcing, marketing, and sale of toy and game products.

