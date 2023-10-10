Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report) by 34.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,030 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,240 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.20% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PJAN. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January by 1,439.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter worth $69,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January during the 1st quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January in the 1st quarter valued at about $119,000.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Price Performance

BATS PJAN opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.54. The company has a market cap of $629.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.49.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (PJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – January (BATS:PJAN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - January and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.