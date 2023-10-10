Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR) Shares Purchased by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April (BATS:PAPR – Free Report) by 36.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,066 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,838 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April were worth $1,145,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the second quarter valued at $55,721,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 1,209.4% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 954,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,255,000 after purchasing an additional 881,169 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 2,420.4% in the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 223,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,916,000 after purchasing an additional 214,932 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April in the 4th quarter worth $4,349,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April by 179.5% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 203,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,296,000 after buying an additional 130,846 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April stock opened at $30.82 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.43. The company has a market capitalization of $658.01 million, a PE ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 0.39.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – April New (PAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

