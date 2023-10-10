Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,207 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,207 shares during the period. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cintas were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Cintas by 221.1% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 61 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 321.4% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 59 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Cintas by 1,700.0% during the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 72 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cintas in the first quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.26% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CTAS opened at $502.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $496.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $482.51. Cintas Co. has a 1 year low of $370.93 and a 1 year high of $524.76.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $3.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.03. Cintas had a return on equity of 36.82% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Cintas Co. will post 14.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 14th. This is a boost from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.63%.

CTAS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cintas from $510.00 to $540.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Cintas from $521.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $419.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Cintas from $524.00 to $542.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Cintas in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $527.93.

In other Cintas news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total transaction of $1,332,927.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cintas news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 2,084 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $516.86, for a total transaction of $1,077,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,976.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 2,686 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $496.25, for a total value of $1,332,927.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,066 shares in the company, valued at $14,920,252.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,820 shares of company stock worth $4,926,731 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

