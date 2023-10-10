Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC

Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.5% in the second quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 58,572 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,256,000 after buying an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its stake in Duke Energy by 123.2% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 846 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. SWS Partners lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 24,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keene & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on DUK. Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.42.

Duke Energy Stock Up 1.5 %

Duke Energy stock opened at $88.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.29, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $90.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.80. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $83.06 and a twelve month high of $106.43.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.16 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 5.06% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 18th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.025 per share. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 229.05%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

