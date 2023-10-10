International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC

Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Blodgett Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 39.5% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,205 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 123,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,229,000 after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. American National Bank increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 3,054 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 169,994 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,285,000 after purchasing an additional 71,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.16% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM opened at $142.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $144.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.68. The company has a market capitalization of $129.36 billion, a PE ratio of 65.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $115.54 and a 52-week high of $153.21.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.18. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 38.10% and a net margin of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $15.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 10th were given a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.68%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 307.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $188.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

