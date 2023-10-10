Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) Price Target Cut to $31.00

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $37.00 to $31.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 16.24% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Synovus Financial from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.91.

Synovus Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $26.67 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.12. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.39. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $25.19 and a 52-week high of $44.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 19.61%. The firm had revenue of $567.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.82 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Eli Samaha bought 3,466 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.28 per share, for a total transaction of $73,756.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 1,685,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,862,652. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 229,804 shares of company stock worth $4,914,082 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Synovus Financial

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SNV. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 15.8% during the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,585 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,745,000 after purchasing an additional 5,323 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC increased its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 63,018 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Synovus Financial by 80.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,675,742 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $236,643,000 after purchasing an additional 3,413,077 shares during the period. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Synovus Financial by 38.5% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,624 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,398 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services. It operates through four segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Consumer Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury and asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

