Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) Price Target Increased to $64.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $60.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.19% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Capital Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.33.

Texas Capital Bancshares stock opened at $58.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1 year low of $42.79 and a 1 year high of $69.26. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.05.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $447.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $269.61 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.60% and a return on equity of 7.23%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 5,000 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $307,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 264,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $61.53 per share, for a total transaction of $307,650.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 264,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,243,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.98 per share, for a total transaction of $123,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 259,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,052,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,000 shares of company stock worth $609,600 in the last 90 days. 0.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,233 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 21,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 64.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 771 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

