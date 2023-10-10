Bell Bank Makes New Investment in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA)

Bell Bank purchased a new stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 19,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $762,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $995,000. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 92.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 4,344,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,084,802 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 17,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 8,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,609,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.40% of the company’s stock.

PRVA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 18th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $44.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a report on Monday, June 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Privia Health Group stock opened at $23.20 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $24.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.85. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.64 and a 12-month high of $35.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.85.

Privia Health Group (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Privia Health Group had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $413.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.34 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other Privia Health Group news, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $454,369.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $137,927,414.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 31,744 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $889,784.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,315,891.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William M. Sullivan sold 18,153 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $454,369.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,510,484 shares in the company, valued at $137,927,414.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 164,923 shares of company stock valued at $4,390,743. Insiders own 44.80% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

