Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Purchased by LGT Group Foundation

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) by 607.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 205,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 176,605 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $17,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in Morgan Stanley by 1,611.8% during the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the period. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 208.3% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Atlantic Securities boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Morgan Stanley from $93.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Morgan Stanley news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $11,543,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO James P. Gorman sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $11,543,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,136,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,941,460.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Raja Akram sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $1,242,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,634,528. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 369,100 shares of company stock valued at $34,634,996 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Morgan Stanley Trading Down 0.5 %

Morgan Stanley stock opened at $79.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.85. Morgan Stanley has a 52-week low of $74.67 and a 52-week high of $100.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.04. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 12.19%. The business had revenue of $13.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Morgan Stanley Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st were paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is a boost from Morgan Stanley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 59.96%.

Morgan Stanley announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 30th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

Further Reading

