LGT Group Foundation Purchases 51,174 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

LGT Group Foundation raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 99.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 51,174 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $17,220,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 29.7% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 214 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,577 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 6.5% during the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Enphase Energy by 4.5% during the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $234.00 to $159.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $155.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.41.

Shares of Enphase Energy stock opened at $119.75 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.70 and a 200-day moving average of $160.54. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $111.44 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 30.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.53.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.21. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 20.48% and a return on equity of 71.20%. The company had revenue of $711.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers acquired 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, with a total value of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at $10,459,152. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

