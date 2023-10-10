LGT Group Foundation Reduces Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

LGT Group Foundation lessened its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 24.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 227,093 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 72,339 shares during the quarter. LGT Group Foundation’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $20,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 10.3% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 2,388 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 34.5% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 22.8% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,914 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $8,312,000 after buying an additional 13,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MDT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. CL King started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Friday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Medtronic from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.67.

Medtronic stock opened at $75.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.28. Medtronic plc has a 52 week low of $74.35 and a 52 week high of $92.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Medtronic plc will post 5.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 21st. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.85%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,106,705.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Gregory L. Smith sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $838,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,917,256.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brett A. Wall sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $175,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,948 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,705.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,352 shares of company stock valued at $1,211,437. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

