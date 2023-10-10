Bell Bank Has $409,000 Stock Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Bell Bank decreased its stake in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,943 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the period. Bell Bank’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,935,727 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,685,568,000 after purchasing an additional 66,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after purchasing an additional 653,790 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,031,141 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,729,000 after purchasing an additional 19,084 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 0.7% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,628,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $328,636,000 after purchasing an additional 11,563 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 2.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,407,034 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,968,000 after purchasing an additional 36,176 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Charles River Laboratories International from $255.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Bank of America cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $237.09.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 5,763 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.24, for a total value of $1,251,954.12. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,326.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.52, for a total value of $151,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,409,319.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,934 shares of company stock worth $1,722,048. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock opened at $193.07 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $202.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.33. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $181.22 and a 12 month high of $262.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The medical research company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 11.58%. Charles River Laboratories International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.77 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

